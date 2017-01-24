Messaging has become the new language of communication. And the influx of instant messaging apps in the market has set new trends in the field of online chatting. Be it some happy news or some personal talk; people have started sharing everything in form of text messages. They are easy to type and fast to send to the end receiver. Be it a student, a youth or an adult; texting has casted its spell on every age and income group. Today’s generation is so much addicted to it that most of its time gets consumed in chatting over messages only. Their day picks up a start with chatting and sets down at night again with chatting only! Throughout the day their fingers are at work and get some rest only when the person is on sleeping mode!

Famous Instant apps let you chat with individuals as well as group of your family members and friends in the real time. This didn’t use to happen when we used to do normal offline chatting. There was no option of doing a group chat, where each and every member will get to see and read the texts that are being posted on the group. But, online messaging has made this thing possible today. We can now include as many people as we want into a group and chat throughout the day. This helps in saving time because rather than replying to every person individually; you can reply to all of them on the group and have lots of fun together. Send funny videos, share your pictures, forward jokes, dedicate voice notes to the special one in the group and enjoy the pleasure of these options.

Even in setting up a business well, these instant messaging apps could be of great help! Rather than paying somebody to generate bulk messages for you and then send them to every mobile; you can simply make use of such apps and reach out to the inbox of every phone number yourself. This will save a huge chunk of money of yours and your work would still get done effectively that too for free! It is a very cost efficient way to promote your business in the social network!

Another advantage of online chatting is that you can simultaneously do many other works and even talk to the people around you at that moment. But, when you are engaged with somebody over a call and someone wants to tell you something important in your office or your home, then you have to hold the line.

Make a way for instant messaging apps in your smart phone and live a happy life. You will have lots of contacts and people to chat with, without even investing a single penny on it. Only an internet connection is required! Messaging has become more than an addiction today and there is no antidote available, once you fall in its trap! All you will keep doing throughout the day would be just texting and more texting. Every time and everywhere, your fingers would be in action to type the message, which you desire to send to the other person. This is the fever that has got viral due to the instant messaging apps that have come in the market. You would find every individual busy in chatting all the time; be it a student, a working individual or a house wife!

One cannot compare the fun of having a chatting session with the help of some instant messaging apps, to the calls that we make. You can do so many other works while exchanging texts, which you definitely can’t carry out while talking to somebody over a call. You can leave the chat for a while and complete any of your pending work till the reply arrives from the other end. But, while you are on a call you can’t do the same; you just can’t leave the conversation in between to do some other work. You have to be present on the call till the time a person is talking to you and make your presence felt to him/her.

Instant messaging apps also save a lot of money of an individual in this expensive world. No recharge is required for it and not even any charge is been levied on sending messages. The only thing that you require is a smart gadget and an internet connection that could connect you with your friends and family members. Share as much texts, picture, videos, audios etc. as you want to, because sending and receiving of these things don’t have any limit! You are set free at your own will from all the boundations!



Chat throughout the day or night and just be connected with the people that are an important part of your world through instant messaging apps. Break the wall of physical distance, when you can talk to a person overseas without paying anything at all. These apps have made it easier for a person to interact and form new bonds with each other irrespective of the geographical location of a person.